Lammikko threw two shots on net during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens but has yet to score on the season.

Out of the seven players who have played at least half the season and failed to score, Lammikko is leading in games played with 40. While his role as the fourth-line center doesn't necessitate scoring, the Panthers would sure like Lammikko to get one past the goalie someday soon.