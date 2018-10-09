Panthers' Juho Lammikko: Summoned by parent club
The Panthers recalled Lammikko from AHL Springfield on Tuesday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Derek MacKenzie (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Thursday's home opener, so Lammikko will likely center the Panthers' fourth line against the Blue Jackets. The Finnish forward posted decent totals in the minors last season, notching eight goals and 28 points in 59 contests.
