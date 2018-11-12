Lammikko recorded his first NHL point on an assist to Troy Brouwer during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

In his 14th NHL game, Lammikko broke through on the scoring sheet with a secondary assist. Although the points haven't come Lammikko has been great at the fourth line center role for the Panthers and seems to have solidified the role for the season.

