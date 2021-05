Lammikko scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

The 25-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season, and first since March 9, while also picking up his first career NHL helper. Lammikko saw some extra shifts in this game once it became clear the Panthers had secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but he'll return to his usual fourth-line workload in the postseason.