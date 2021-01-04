Lammikko (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in practice Monday, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News South Florida reports.

Lammikko was one of five players deemed unfit by coach Joel Quenneville on Monday, along with fellow skaters Patric Hornqvist and Markus Nutivaara, as well as goaltenders Sergei Bobrovsky and Samuel Montembeault. Quenneville said the designation had to do with the league's safety protocols, suggesting Lammikko is still quarantining. The winger is missing valuable opportunities to impress the coaching staff, as he's a long shot to grab a roster spot.