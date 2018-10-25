Panthers' Juho Lammikko: Winning draws in fourth line role
Lammikko went 80% through faceoffs during Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders.
Despite a fourth line role, Lammikko has managed to make an impact in the dot, owning a 57.1% success rate on the season. With Derek MacKenzie out for the season, Lammikko seems to have secured the fourth-line center role with responsible play in his own end.
