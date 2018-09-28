Panthers' Julian Melchiori: Hits waiver wire
Melchiori landed on the waiver wire Friday in order for the Panthers to assign him to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Melchiori signed with Florida during the offseason in the hopes of earning more play time than he saw with the Jets last season. Unfortunately, it looks like the 26-year-old will once again be spending some time in the minors -- if not the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...