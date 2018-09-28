Panthers' Julian Melchiori: Hits waiver wire

Melchiori landed on the waiver wire Friday in order for the Panthers to assign him to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Melchiori signed with Florida during the offseason in the hopes of earning more play time than he saw with the Jets last season. Unfortunately, it looks like the 26-year-old will once again be spending some time in the minors -- if not the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign.