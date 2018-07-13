Panthers' Julian Melchiori: Lands one-year contract
Melchiori penned a one-year, two-way deal with Florida on Friday.
Melchiori will have a hard time cracking the Panthers' lineup due to the depth the team has at the position. The blueliner spent the entire 2017-18 campaign in the minors with AHL Manitoba, for which he notched 14 points in 49 contests. The 2010 third-round pick figures to spend the majority of the upcoming season with AHL Springfield.
