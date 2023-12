Sourdif was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Sourdif played in three contests for the Panthers back in October, registering two shots on goal, five hits and one blocked shot while averaging 8:50 of ice time per game. This time around, Sourdif will be a depth option and may have to settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch with both Jonah Gadjovich (illness) and Anton Lundell (illness) still unavailable against Calgary on Monday.