Sourdif was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, according to Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports.

Sourdif has 11 goals and 22 points in 29 appearances with Charlotte in 2024-25. He made his NHL season debut Tuesday, providing a goal on two shots in 9:27 of ice time. Florida now has just 11 available forwards on the roster unless Eetu Luostarinen (personal) is ready to return Thursday versus Edmonton. It wouldn't be surprising if the Panthers recall a forward before that game.