Sourdif (undisclosed) will be back in the Panthers lineup Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Paul Maurice made the announcement after practice Thursday. Sourdif missed 10 days of action with the injury. He was selected 87th overall in 2020 and had 26 goals and 45 assists in 52 WHL games last season, split between Edmonton and Vancouver. He will likely be sent to the minors.