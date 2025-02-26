Sourdif scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Sourdif got the call-up and drew in for his first NHL contest of the season due to the absences of Eetu Luostarinen (personal) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin). The 22-year-old Sourdif made the most of his 9:27 of ice time, scoring the game-winning goal at 4:21 of the second period. It was his fourth NHL appearance overall. The third-round pick from 2020 may not be on the NHL roster for long, but he's played pretty well with 22 points over 29 contests with AHL Charlotte this season. He could become a full-time NHL player in a year or two.