Sourdif (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Sourdif started the 2024-25 campaign on non-roster injured reserve due to his upper-body injury but appears to be no worse for the wear. Last year, the 22-year-old center saw action in a mere three regular-season contests in which he notched five hits, two blocks and two shots while averaging 8:50 of ice time. With his injury concerns behind him, Sourdif should spend the majority of the campaign in the minors but could earn the occasional call-up.