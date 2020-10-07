Sourdif was drafted 87th overall by the Panthers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Sourdif, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, has been on the map for a while. You don't get drafted that high without having a boatload of talent, and Sourdif possesses the speed to back off opposing defenders in addition to having the shiftiness to make plays in tight spaces. Sourdif's shot is also exceptional. So why wasn't he a first-round pick? Well, Sourdif's production in the WHL hasn't been up to par. He averaged less than a point-per-game (26 goals, 54 points in 57 games) this season for Vancouver and scouts would like to see him raise his compete level just a bit more. Florida is clearly betting on talent and pedigree here and Sourdif has enough pure skill to make this pick pay off in a major way.