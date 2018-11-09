Panthers' Keith Yandle: A force on the power play

Yandle assisted on a power-play goal en route to a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

That gives Yandle six power-play points on the season, almost half of his total points on the season. The Panthers desperately needed his help early in the season as they were struggling to score on the power play. He has since been moved to the first unit and continues to help the team convert on their chances.

