Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another assist late in game

Yandle set up a Mike Hoffman goal with only 15 seconds left in the game during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Yandle stayed at a point-per-game pace to open the season with the late assist. He has been held scoreless in only two games this season with a total of nine points in nine games. By averaging 25:00 minutes per game, Yandle is 13th in the league in average time on ice and leads the next closest player on the team (Aaron Ekblad) by two minutes.