Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another assist late in game
Yandle set up a Mike Hoffman goal with only 15 seconds left in the game during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Yandle stayed at a point-per-game pace to open the season with the late assist. He has been held scoreless in only two games this season with a total of nine points in nine games. By averaging 25:00 minutes per game, Yandle is 13th in the league in average time on ice and leads the next closest player on the team (Aaron Ekblad) by two minutes.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Registers power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Point streak at five games•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects two helpers in comeback attempt•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Back at practice after injury•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Exits with injury•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Flirts with career high in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.