Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another power-play point

Yandle picked up and assist on the man advantage during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Nashville.

Despite setting the Panthers' single-season record for points as a defenseman, Yandle usage has gone down significantly under new head coach Joel Quenneville. Yandle is in the lineup now almost exclusively as a power-play specialist, a move that makes sense considering his 39 PP points and minus-17 rating last season. So far this season the veteran has three points, all coming on the man advantage.