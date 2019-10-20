Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another power-play point
Yandle picked up and assist on the man advantage during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Nashville.
Despite setting the Panthers' single-season record for points as a defenseman, Yandle usage has gone down significantly under new head coach Joel Quenneville. Yandle is in the lineup now almost exclusively as a power-play specialist, a move that makes sense considering his 39 PP points and minus-17 rating last season. So far this season the veteran has three points, all coming on the man advantage.
