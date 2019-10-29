Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds power-play assist
Yandle registered a power-play helper but went minus-3 in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.
Yandle has struggled in the early going, producing only five points in 12 games to start the year. All but one of his points have come with a man advantage. The defenseman had 62 points in 2018-19, with 39 of them on the power play, so his offense typically depends on that situation. Not helping Yandle this year is his reduced role -- he's skating on the third pairing and averaging 18:50 per game. He hasn't averaged under 22 minutes in any of his three seasons with the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.