Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds power-play assist

Yandle registered a power-play helper but went minus-3 in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Yandle has struggled in the early going, producing only five points in 12 games to start the year. All but one of his points have come with a man advantage. The defenseman had 62 points in 2018-19, with 39 of them on the power play, so his offense typically depends on that situation. Not helping Yandle this year is his reduced role -- he's skating on the third pairing and averaging 18:50 per game. He hasn't averaged under 22 minutes in any of his three seasons with the Panthers.