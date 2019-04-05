Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds to career high
Yandle picked up an assist in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Now with 61 points on the season, Yandle has bested his previous career-high mark set back in 2010-11. He is also holding firm in third place league-wide for power play points with 39 -- making him the first defenseman to surpass 35 points on the man advantage since Nicklas Lindstrom in 2010-11.
