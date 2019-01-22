Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds to power play point total

Yandle snapped home a power-play goal during a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Monday.

That raises Yandle's point total on the man advantage to 24, good for fifth in the league and first amongst defensemen. The 32-year-old is still on pace for a career-high in points, no doubt boosted by the Panthers' 26.8% power play percentage that sits them third in the league. Yandle will make his third All-Star Game appearance this weekend.