Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on two of three

Yandle had two assists and one shot with two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Yandle drew the primary assists on Florida's first and last goals in this one, halting a four-game point skid. The 33-year-old is enjoying another fine offensive season, contributing 18 assists and 20 points in 25 games.

