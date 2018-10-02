Panthers' Keith Yandle: Back at practice after injury

Yandle (upper body) is on the ice for practice and looks clear for Saturday's opener, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Yandle left the Panthers final preseason game last Saturday with an upper-body injury, but his presence at the team's practice on Tuesday means his league-leading iron man streak of 715 games is safe. Yandle will be back on the top pairing this season for the Panthers and will benefit from the high-powered Panthers offense. Last season Yandle was second on the team in assists with 48 and could push past 50 this season with the addition of Mike Hoffman to the top six.