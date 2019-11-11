Panthers' Keith Yandle: Bags another helper

Yandle picked up his ninth assist of the season in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Rangers.

Yandle has been picking up steam in the offensive zone in recent weeks. After starting off the season with only four points in 11 games, the veteran defender has six helpers over the last six games. Coach Joel Quenneville has begun to give Yandle a bigger leash -- he has skated over 20 minutes in eight of the last nine games compared to only two of the first eight.