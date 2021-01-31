Yandle scored a power-play goal with one second left in the first period during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings.

Despite almost being a healthy scratch to start the season, Yandle has four points through the Panthers' first five games -- three of which have come on the power play. Yandle remains on the team's third pairing, but will still collect points as long as he remains on the team's top power-play unit.