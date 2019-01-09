Panthers' Keith Yandle: Benched in blowout
Yandle was benched for the second half of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Just seven days after being named as the Panthers' All-Star representative, head coach Bob Boughner benched Yandle for the second half of a blowout loss. Yandle was on the ice for three of the four goals the Penguins scored before he was benched as the Panthers look for their defense to pull more weight. While the All-Star has 35 points in 41 games this season, 22 of them have been on the power play, giving him a minus-12 rating on the season.
