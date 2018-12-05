Panthers' Keith Yandle: Builds assist streak

Yandle dished two assists during a 5-0 shutout of the Bruins on Tuesday.

That marks four games in a row with an assist for Yandle. Unsurprisingly, one of his two assists on Tuesday came on the power play as Yandle continues to power the Cats on the man advantage. Of his 25 total points, 17 of them have come on the power play. With the Panthers at the top of the league for penalties drawn, Yandle's penchant for power-play points won't be slowing down anytime soon.