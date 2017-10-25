Panthers' Keith Yandle: Buries first goal of the year
Yandle found the back of the net for the first time this season during a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old blueliner now has a goal and three helpers in eight games played. Yandle has never been one to score many goals with 12 being his career high. However, a position on the top pair and an important role on Florida's power-play unit should allow him to find plenty of assists and scoring chances.
