Panthers' Keith Yandle: Chips in two helpers in win
Yandle recorded two assist (one on the power play), two shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
This was the third multi-point showing through the past eight games for Yandle, but unfortunately, he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in the other five contests. The game-to-game inconsistency has been a downfall all season, which can hurt the veteran's fantasy value in weekly settings and daily contests. However, with three goals, 13 points, 46 shots, 14 PIM, 32 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, Yandle is turning in another serviceable campaign.
