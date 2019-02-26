Panthers' Keith Yandle: Closing in on 50 points
Yandle registered two assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Yandle now has 49 points in 61 contests this season. The defenseman has especially stood out on the power play, where he's recorded 30 of his points this year. Barring a drastic drop-off in production, he should exceed his career-high 59 points from 2010-11.
