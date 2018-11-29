Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects another power play point
Yandle assisted on a power play goal during a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
Out of Yandle's 21 total points this season a whopping 14 have come on the man advantage, tying him with Blake Wheeler for the league lead. The Cats' power play has been clicking so far with power play goals in 13 of their last 14 games, which is good news for Yandle owners. As long as the team continues to convert their power-play chances, Yandle will continue racking up points.
