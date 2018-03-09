Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects three more apples

Yandle set up three goals in Thurday's 5-0 home win over the Canadiens.

The Panthers had a field day against inexeprienced netminder Charlie Lindgren, and Yandle wasn't about to be left out of the fun. He's currently rocking a four-game point streak comprised of seven helpers. It's clear that the 31-year-old is doing all he can to try to secure a playoff spot with the Cats.