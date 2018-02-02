Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects three points in win
Yandle recorded a power-play goal, two assists and four shots through 26:16 of ice time (5:59 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
The veteran defenseman has now collected three goals and five assists through his past nine games to improve to 29 points through 49 contests for the season. The scoring uptick has Yandle in line to post his sixth consecutive 40-point campaign, and his go-to offensive role should enable him to remain a solid fantasy asset moving forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes helper in victory•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Held scoreless again•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out with three assists•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts two points versus Ducks•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts first multi-point effort this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...