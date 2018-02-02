Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects three points in win

Yandle recorded a power-play goal, two assists and four shots through 26:16 of ice time (5:59 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

The veteran defenseman has now collected three goals and five assists through his past nine games to improve to 29 points through 49 contests for the season. The scoring uptick has Yandle in line to post his sixth consecutive 40-point campaign, and his go-to offensive role should enable him to remain a solid fantasy asset moving forward.