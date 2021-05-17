Yandle notched two assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Yandle only saw 16:10 of ice time, but he was able to help out on goals by Aleksander Barkov (power play) and Carter Verhaeghe (even strength) in the first period. The 34-year-old Yandle should be a steady veteran presence on the third pairing. He racked up 27 points (18 on the power play) in 56 regular-season outings.