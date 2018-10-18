Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects two helpers in comeback attempt
Yandle set up two goals to get the Panthers back from down three, only to lose 5-4 in a shootout against the Flyers Tuesday.
Yandle was instrumental to the Panthers' comeback attempt as he set up two of the three unanswered goals that brought his team tied with the Flyers after falling behind 4-1. His first came on Florida's first power-play goal of the year on a pass to Mike Hoffman, and his second came eight minutes into the third on an Aleksander Barkov breakaway. Yandle's two assists puts him at a point-per-game pace through his team's first four games of the season.
