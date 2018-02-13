Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects two power-play helpers against Oil
Yandle recorded two power-play assists during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.
Yandle has now collected three goals and nine assists through his past 13 games to improve to a respectable 1.51 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. He's in line to post his fifth consecutive 40-point campaign and continues to quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit. There are only a handful of defensemen who are more reliable scorers than Yandle.
