Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues collecting points
Yandle assisted on a goal during a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday, giving him 30 points on the season.
Yandle is sixth amongst defensemen in scoring despite only averaging 22:38 in ice time per game. Most of his points -- 21 of 30 -- have come on the power play, the most amongst any skater in the league. Although the Panthers' power play has been deadly this season, any brief stall in special teams would effect Yandle's point total greatly.
