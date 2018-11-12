Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues seven game scoring streak
Yandle tallied an assist on the power play as the Panthers beat the Senators 5-1 on Sunday.
Not only does Yandle have points in seven straight, but he also has a streak of five games with at least one point on the power play. The Boston native has continued to carry the offensive load for Panthers' blueliners as he has 11 more points than the next highest scoring defenseman on the team, Mike Matheson. Yandle now has 15 points in 14 games and continues to be one of the top defensemen in the league when it comes to scoring.
