Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues strong play
Yandle dished out an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Philadelphia.
Yandle, along with his entire team, has stepped up his play since the start of February. In his last 15 games, he's registered 14 points -- seven on the power play -- 39 shots on goal, and 18 blocked shots. The 31-year-old blueliner is set to record his best point total since posting 53 points during the 2013-14 campaign.
