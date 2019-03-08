Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues to shine on power play

Yandle racked up two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The dependable rearguard was instrumental in helping the Cats jump out to an early 2-0 lead, but the B's would answer back by accounting for four of the game's final five tallies. Florida almost assuredly won't be making the playoffs, but Yandle's rigid work ethic is a staple of his game, so expect consistent production from him down the stretch. Yandle needs only six more points in the remaining 15 contests to reach a career-high 60, and he's already accrued a personal-best seven goals and 34 points with the man advantage.