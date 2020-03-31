Panthers' Keith Yandle: Deemed funniest player in league

Yandle was selected by his peers as the funniest player in the NHL in the NHLPA player poll.

While he may be the league's class clown, Yandle is no slouch on the ice, as he racked up 45 points in 69 games this season. It was the seventh time in the 33-year-old's career he reached the 40-point mark. The blueliner figures to be a top-end fantasy option once the league resumes the 2019-20 campaign.