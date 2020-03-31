Panthers' Keith Yandle: Deemed funniest player in league
Yandle was selected by his peers as the funniest player in the NHL in the NHLPA player poll.
While he may be the league's class clown, Yandle is no slouch on the ice, as he racked up 45 points in 69 games this season. It was the seventh time in the 33-year-old's career he reached the 40-point mark. The blueliner figures to be a top-end fantasy option once the league resumes the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Hits 40 assists again•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Snaps slump with two helpers•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Explodes for four points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot deflected home•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.