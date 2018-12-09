Panthers' Keith Yandle: Delivering points like never before

Yandle had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Don't look now, but Yandle sits with 28 points in the same number of games. His production is blowing the skates off anything he's done before. It's coming at age 32, which is generally the upper limit of the best years of a defender's career. Keeper owners should see if they can sneak Yandle out in a trade -- better to watch his decline from afar than on your own squad.