Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes helper in victory
Yandle picked up his 21st assist of the year in a 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Friday.
Yandle's fantasy abilities have remained relatively consistent over the last few years, usually giving owners exactly what they had expected. This year, the 31-year-old blueliner is also averaging a career-high 24:40 of ice time per game. He should continue to contribute regularly and be a solid fantasy performer.
