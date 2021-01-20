Yandle picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.
The 34-year-old led the team with nearly four minutes of ice time with the man advantage, and Yandle didn't waste his opportunities to find the score sheet. His role at even strength continues to dwindle, but as long as he's part of the Panthers' top power-play unit, he should retain solid fantasy value.
