Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes two helpers

Yandle collected two assists during a 6-3 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday.

Yandle's point total now stands at 45 points through 57 games. The 13-season veteran has only hit the 50-point mark three times in his career and is poised to get over that threshold again this season. Assuming he does, it will be the first time in his career that Yandle has put up back-to-back 50-point seasons.