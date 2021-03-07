Yandle was good for two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- en route to a 6-2 win over the Predators on Saturday.

The Panthers have clawed their way to the league's sixth-ranked power play with a 26.5 conversion percentage. Yandle heavily factors into the equation, as he's already at one goal and 10 apples on the man advantage through 23 games. A terrific skater with superb puck-moving skills, Yandle is ol' reliable for fantasy managers abound.