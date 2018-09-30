Panthers' Keith Yandle: Exits with injury
Yandle left Saturday's game against the Lightning with an upper-body injury.
Since this was the final preseason game, this could have been a precautionary matter. There was no reason to risk the veteran defensemen's health in a meaningless game. The Panthers don't open their regular season until next Saturday, so Yandle has a week to heal.
