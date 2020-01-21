Panthers' Keith Yandle: Explodes for four points

Yandle potted a goal and dished three assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Yandle had his best game of the season Monday. The defenseman opened the scoring in the first period and continued to play well throughout. He's up to 39 points (five tallies, 34 helpers), 97 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 48 contests. The 33-year-old remains as one of the best point producers on the blue line, especially with a large role on the top power-play unit, where he had one of his assists.