Panthers' Keith Yandle: Explodes for four points
Yandle potted a goal and dished three assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Yandle had his best game of the season Monday. The defenseman opened the scoring in the first period and continued to play well throughout. He's up to 39 points (five tallies, 34 helpers), 97 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 48 contests. The 33-year-old remains as one of the best point producers on the blue line, especially with a large role on the top power-play unit, where he had one of his assists.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot deflected home•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: No points in offensive battle•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in third period•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps piling up points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Riding four-game assist streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.