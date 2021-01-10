Yandle skated with the second group during Sunday's practice, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Head coach Joel Quenneville split the team into two groups Sunday: game players and guys on the roster bubble. Yandle landed in the latter group. Quenneville relayed that these groups are malleable, and he reiterated that he wants to see what the younger defensemen can do. Yandle isn't on the roster bubble -- his $6.35 million cap hit and no-move clause provide plenty of job security -- but it's certainly alarming that he's falling out of favor in Florida. It'll be interesting to see if his training-camp demotion translates into less playing time to start the season.