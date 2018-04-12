Panthers' Keith Yandle: Flirts with career high in points in 2017
Yandle finished the 2017-18 campaign with eight goals and 56 points, the second-highest point total in his career.
It was the Boston-born defenseman's best output since posting 11 goals and 59 points with Phoenix during the 2010-11 season. At 31 years old, Yandle also set a new career high in average time on ice with 24:29 per game. Overall, it was a terrific year for Yandle, coming on strong with five goals and 35 points in 44 games after Jan. 1.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in Monday's win•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Point-per-game pace over past 24•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot happy in milestone game•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects three more apples•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two assists Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues strong play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...