Panthers' Keith Yandle: Flirts with career high in points in 2017

Yandle finished the 2017-18 campaign with eight goals and 56 points, the second-highest point total in his career.

It was the Boston-born defenseman's best output since posting 11 goals and 59 points with Phoenix during the 2010-11 season. At 31 years old, Yandle also set a new career high in average time on ice with 24:29 per game. Overall, it was a terrific year for Yandle, coming on strong with five goals and 35 points in 44 games after Jan. 1.