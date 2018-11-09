Panthers' Keith Yandle: Force on power play

Yandle assisted on a power-play goal en route to a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

That gives Yandle six power-play points, representing nearly half of his offensive total on the year. The Panthers desperately needed his help early in the season as they were struggling to score on the man advantage. He has since been moved to the first unit and continues to help the team convert on its chances.

